Watch: Roger Federer Plays Hide-And-Seek With His Team At Australian Open

Roger Federer was noticed enjoying hide-and-seek along with his health coach Pierre Paganini and different teammates within the corridors of the Melbourne Park forward of the beginning of the Australian Open 2020. “Stop it, @rogerfederer. This is the six-time #AusOpen champion playing a bit of hide and seek with his team,” ATP Tour stated in a tweet together with the minute-long video. Roger Federer could be seen hiding himself simply to shock Pierre Paganini, earlier than jokingly holding him by his neck.

The 38-year-old Swiss legend is eyeing a 21st Grand Slam and his seventh title in Australia.

Federer opened his Australian Open marketing campaign with a straight units victory over Steve Johnson on the Rod Laver Enviornment on Monday. He defeated the American 6-Three, 6-2, 6-2 to race into the second spherical, the place he’ll play both French qualifier Quentin Halys or Serbian Filip Krajinovic.

Federer stated he needs to be cautious going “round-by-round” on the yr’s first Grand Slam match.

“Round-by-round, point-for-point mentality. I know other guys that are playing extremely well right now so I think it’s just important to stay very calm about things,” he stated as quoted by AFP.

Federer has by no means misplaced within the first spherical on the Australian Open since his debut 20 years in the past. He attributed “old school work ethic” for his Melbourne Park success.

“I think for me really the first three rounds are key to get going, to get used to the pressure, stay calm, when to save breakpoint or 30-all points or whatever it may be,” he stated.

“That is type of the unknown that may be slightly bit scary at instances.

“However at present there was none of that as a result of I broke early every set and was in a position to get on a roll, play freely after that.”

Federer final gained an Australian Open title in 2018.

