Watch Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race 2019 Live Stream Free Online

The 2019 Rolex Sydney Hobart will be broadcast in Australia on the screens of 7, with the race start telecast, featuring commentary from Mark Beretta and Peter Shipway, on 7 Mate from 12:30 pm. Australian viewers on the go can also watch the broadcast on 7plus.

Queensland has emerged as the frontrunner with 22 boats, while Victoria (21) and Tasmania (14) are closing in. There are currently seven entrants from Western Australia.

Chutzpah is the standout Victorian entry. Owner Bruce Taylor has stood the test of time, with 38 Sydney Hobarts behind him, the first four as crew for others. Since, the yachtsman has skippered half-a-dozen boats he named Chutzpah, and all have delivered outstanding results.

From 1987 through to the 2018 race, Taylor has scored eight top-five overall places, inclusive of a trio of second places. He has only missed a divisional placing four times, but the overall win persists in eluding the Melbournian. Hopes are that his favourite Chutzpah, a Caprice 40, will do the job.

