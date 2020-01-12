News TV SHOWS

WATCH Roman Reigns Feed King Corbin Dog Food At WWE Live Event

January 12, 2020
1 Min Read

Roman Reigns has a bone to select with King Corbin. He’s nonetheless not over the truth that Corbin and Dolph Ziggler tied him as much as power pet food down his throat. Now could be his probability to get even.

Roman and the 2019 King Of The Ring have been booked for 2 Loser Eats Canine Meals matches. A type of went down at WWE’s dwell occasion in Dayton, Ohio final night time.

As you possibly can see from the pictures beneath, Roman Reigns was in a position to get his revenge on King Corbin in a giant manner. Corbin ended up scarfing down some Alpo in entrance of a really pleased Ohio crowd.

We’ll must see if this stipulation ever makes its manner onto WWE tv, however the followers appeared to get pleasure from themselves final night time.



I really like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment