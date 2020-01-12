WATCH Roman Reigns Feed King Corbin Dog Food At WWE Live Event

Roman Reigns has a bone to select with King Corbin. He’s nonetheless not over the truth that Corbin and Dolph Ziggler tied him as much as power pet food down his throat. Now could be his probability to get even.

Roman and the 2019 King Of The Ring have been booked for 2 Loser Eats Canine Meals matches. A type of went down at WWE’s dwell occasion in Dayton, Ohio final night time.

As you possibly can see from the pictures beneath, Roman Reigns was in a position to get his revenge on King Corbin in a giant manner. Corbin ended up scarfing down some Alpo in entrance of a really pleased Ohio crowd.

We’ll must see if this stipulation ever makes its manner onto WWE tv, however the followers appeared to get pleasure from themselves final night time.