Watch Roman Reigns’ Speech To Close Out 2019 On WWE SmackDown

WWE will probably be airing a Roman Reigns vs Dolph Ziggler match on FOX’s New Yr’s Eve countdown particular. That match was already taped and you may get the spoilers right here.

We’re undecided if it’s going to make the New Yr’s particular, however after his match was over Roman Reigns had an opportunity to handle the WWE Universe. Maria Menounos was additionally within the ring for this speech.

2019 was a really massive yr for Roman Reigns. It began out as he was within the midst of a battle with leukemia, however he would quickly make a return the ring in remission. Roman Reigns mentioned “we’re not getting out of this year before I’m thanking everyone one more time.”

It was a fairly cool speech and the gang cherished being there for it. You possibly can try the promo under due to fan footage.