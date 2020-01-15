Watch: Saif Ali Khan’s shocking statement on marriage, son Ibrahim and Taimur Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Alaya on the track launch of Jawani JaanemanVarindar Chawla

The trailer of Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming movie Jawani Jaaneman is garnering good response. The quirky poster and the track teasers are lively, seeing Saif in an all-new avatar is making us look ahead to the movie to hit the theatres.

The movie marks the debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya Furniturewala. On the track preview of ‘Gallan Kardi’ that occurred final night, Saif was current with debutant Alaya, Jackky Bhagnani and Jazzy B. Saif Ali Khan spoke in size how marriage modifications a person, how his daughter Sara Ali Khan reacted to the trailer and what’s his recommendation to his son Ibrahim and extra.

Saif Ali Khan on life put up marriage

Marriage makes a person ‘chomu’, what chomu right here implies that when a person will get married then, he turns homely and his life revolves round his children and spouse. whereas within the movie my character is just not prepared for this shift and desires to steer a bachelor’s life.

Saif Ali Khan did not say sure to ‘Jawani Jaaneman’

My accomplice in movie manufacturing Mr. Jay Shewakramani purchased the rights of a South American movie for its remake, Once I first noticed the unique film, I appreciated it however not a lot that I might need to be a part of the movie, it took me one to 2 years to say sure to the movie as soon as the modifications had been made.

The poster is just like Pooja Bedi’s movie from ‘Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander’

After watching the poster of Jawaani Jaaneman Alaya’s mom Pooja Bedi despatched me the poster of her movie ‘Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander’ (which was launched method again within the ’90s) and I laughed insanely and replied to her saying, ‘you win’.

On daughter Sara Ali Khan’s response after seeing the poster of Jawani Jaaneman

After watching the trailer Sara mentioned it is actually good and that is the most effective trailer she has seen up to now

Alaya has the identical vitality as Shah Rukh Khan

Alaya is a superb woman this new era vibe, I’ve labored with Shah Rukh Khan and I felt she has the identical vitality that SRK has!

On his son, Ibrahim going to pubs and Taimur Ali Khan going to golf equipment

As I’ve turned 50 now, I will go away ladies & pubs to Ibrahim and can in all probability keep at residence & learn to Taimur, I’m an previous man now simply pretending to be cool, Taimur and I usually go to the identical membership and we regularly like the identical woman however then I choose him up and ship him residence.

On the work entrance, Saif Ali Khan was final seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior co-starring Ajay Devgn and Kajol. Saif Ali Khan is now, busy selling Jawaani Janemaan that includes Tabu and debutante Alaya.

The movie is slated to launch on January 31, 2020