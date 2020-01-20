Watch: Sakshi Shares Sneak Peek Of MS Dhoni’s Massive Bike Collection

MS Dhoni’s love for cars isn’t hidden from anybody. The previous India captain has lit up social media many occasions with viral pictures and movies of him driving a swanky bike, automobile or at occasions a good larger car. On Monday, MS Dhoni’s spouse Sakshi shared footage and movies of her husband’s bike assortment on Instagram. “Even bikes have a view,” Sakshi captioned tagging location as “Dhoni Farm House Ring Road”, earlier than sharing the video of the bike assortment that might give any bike lover many sleepless nights.

Picture Credit score: Instagram

Whereas Sakshi posted the video in her Instagram tales, many followers shared it as Instagram put up to make it viral.

Based on information company IANS, the 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman is the proprietor of a number of high-end autos together with Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2, the GMC Sierra in the case of four-wheelers.

In two wheelers, Dhoni has some nice additions like Kawasaki Ninja H2, Accomplice Hellcat, BSA, Suzuki Hayabusa and a Norton Classic beside a number of different bikes.

Dhoni is at present on a sabbatical from cricket and coaching with the Jharkhand Ranji crew after being left of the BCCI gamers’ annual contract.

On Thursday, Dhoni was dropped from the BCCI’s checklist of centrally contracted gamers. He has not performed aggressive cricket for the reason that World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand in 2019.

Later, on the identical day, Dhoni began coaching with Jharkhand Ranji squad. He surprised Jharkhand coach Rajiv Kumar along with his fluent batting. Talking to IANS, Kumar mentioned that he was anticipating a bit rustiness from the batsman, however the balls appeared to be hitting the center of the bat.

“I will be honest… I thought there will be a bit of rustiness as Dhoni has not trained for quite some time. The last time we had spoken, he had said that he would start in January and here you go. He is a man of his words and it came as no surprise that he was out there training with the guys just like any other regular Jharkhand player. But what surprised me most was how he middled almost every ball, be it in the pacer’s net or the spinner’s net. He even took throwdowns just like a player going through the batting drills does,” Rajiv Kumar mentioned.

The coach went on so as to add that the Chennai Tremendous Kings (CSK) skipper’s preparations have begun for the 2020 version of the Indian Premier League (IPL).