Watch Sam Elliott Play “Old Town Road” In Doritos' Super Bowl Commercial

January 18, 2020
1 Min Read

Sam Elliott is just about the American cowboy. Along with his spectacular mustache and drawling baritone – the blueprint for Bradley Cooper’s growly voice in A Star Is Born – the actor has been in numerous Westerns. And now he’s in a Tremendous Bowl industrial, and so is Lil Nas X’s country-rap smash “Old Town Road.”

The Tremendous Bowl isn’t till 2/2. However yesterday, Doritos shared a teaser of their advert for his or her up to date Cool Ranch taste. And in that advert, Sam Elliott, all performed up in his cowboy best, swaggers right into a saloon and begins reciting the lyrics to “Old Town Road.”

When Sam Elliott portentously intones “I got the horses in the back / Horse tack is attached / Hat is matte black / Got the boots that's black to match,” you actually imagine that he acquired the horses within the again. Watch him do exactly that beneath.

