WATCH | Sara Ali Khan once again falls prey to crazy fan’s obsession, tries to kiss her hand

If there’s any star child who has all the time been very heat and welcoming to her followers, you possibly can’t consider every other than Sara Ali Khan. However a lot of the occasions, followers are inclined to cross their limits whereas approaching her. So when a fan walked as much as Saif Ali Khan’s daughter to click on a selfie, he tried to kiss her hand which left Sara completely shocked.

Sara, being a health freak, is commonly seen hitting the health club and shutterbugs watch for her to come back out after finishing her exercise periods. As ordinary, Sara carried a large smile on her face whereas greeting the photographers outdoors the health club. She additionally posed for pictures earlier than getting inside her automobile.

Loopy fan crosses his limits

Watching Sara sweetly obliging for pictures, her followers quickly received her surrounded, took out their cellphones and began clicking selfies together with her. One in every of her followers went forward and shook her hand. However to Sara’s shock, the fan went on to kiss her hand. Fortunately, Sara’s bodyguard was there to shoo him off and pushed him away from the actress. Sara, nonetheless, remained calm and continued to oblige her followers with selfies.

Followers obsession on an increase

This isn’t the primary time Sara Ali Khan needed to bear with the antics of her loopy followers. Final 12 months in November, when Sara was noticed on the Mumbai airport, a fan stood very near her and dared to wrap his hand round her waist whereas clicking a selfie. Sara was greatly surprised by the followers’ inappropriate gesture and even gave him a chilly stare throughout that second. The actress might have been in a state of shock however she stored her composure and even obliged him with a selfie earlier than heading in direction of her automobile.

Many individuals on social media have proven their outrage towards the rising obsession of followers in direction of their favorite Bollywood stars. And even now, netizens condemned the act of such followers who usually cross their limits.

