WATCH | Sara Ali Khan’s this gesture towards Salman Khan wins internet

Who's Sara Ali Khan?













Sara Ali Khan has impressed her followers again and again along with her humble and well mannered nature and the way graciously she carries herself. In spite, belonging from a royal background and with fame to her title already, the 24-year-old actress has at all times been poised and all the way down to earth in her strategy.

The Simmba actress just lately gave her followers a glimpse of her ‘nawaabi tehzeeb‘ when she met Salman Khan on the units of Bigg Boss 13 and very quickly the video acquired applauds and praises from followers throughout. Within the video, Sara is seen doing the traditional aadaab, a gesture the place you greet somebody who’s an aged determine.

Salman Khan and Sara Ali Khan

In an age the place millennials greet everybody with a ‘howdy’ and ‘hello’, Sara confirmed that she continues to be deep-rooted to the tradition and custom. The younger actress, alongside along with her Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan, was on the Bigg Boss 13 set to advertise the upcoming movie.

When Sara met Salman, after exchanging smiles the younger girl fortunately greeted the Khan and bought engaged in a enjoyable banter. Try the video posted by Sara Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan can be seen collectively of their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2020. The trailer of the identical was just lately launched and it acquired a blended bunch of responses from followers. Love Aaj Kal 2020 is a sequel to 2007 launch Love Aaj Kal starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. Love Aaj Kal 2020 is directed by Imtiaz Ali and Dinesh Vijan.