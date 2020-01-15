Watch Sheamus Wrestle First Match Since WWE Return At Special Event

WWE is bringing their programming to BT Sport and as a part of that a number of Superstars made the journey to London. This included The Celtic Warrior and Andrade.

Sheamus hasn’t wrestled a correct match since April final yr when he went out of motion. After nursing his bumps and bruises he acquired in nice form, dropped 40 kilos. He’s ripped, however nonetheless has loads of energy.

WWE introduced Superstars for a pair particular matches. Throughout that occasion, Sheamus wrestled and defeated Andrade in a non-title match.

Charlotte Aptitude additionally wrestled on this little present the place she defeated Nikki Cross. Cain Velasquez confirmed up in addition to Ric Aptitude, Triple H, and plenty of extra. It was fairly a present to have a good time their transfer to BT Sport.