Watch: Shikhar Dhawan Shares Adorable Video Of Him Dancing With Kids

Shikhar Dhawan is at present recovering from a knee damage however he did not shrink back from shaking a leg with some kids. “There’s always a child inside you,” Shikhar Dhawan captioned a video on Instagram, dancing with some kids. “I loved spreading happiness to the world and it was lovely to see these kids dancing and expressing themselves by bringing out their inner beauty,” the Indian opener added. Within the lovely video, many of the youngsters are seen with big smiles on their faces as they dance with the cricket star, who’s in his common cheerful avatar. One child particularly, seen within the entrance in a blue shirt, steals the present together with his swagger and enthusiasm.

Watch the lovable video right here:

The video was watched over 20,00zero occasions inside 20 minutes of Dhawan importing it on Instagram.

Followers flooded the remark part with coronary heart and heart-eyes emojis.

Dhawan is recovering from a knee damage that saved him out of the T20 Worldwide (T20I) and One-day Worldwide (ODI) sequence towards the West Indies. He final performed for India within the three-match T20I sequence towards Bangladesh.

Dhawan, who made his worldwide debut in 2010, has been a key participant for the nationwide staff, particularly within the Worldwide Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments.

The left-handed opener has represented India in 34 Checks, 133 ODIs and 58 T20Is. He has scored 2315 Check runs, 5518 runs in ODIs and 1504 runs within the shortest format of the sport. Dhawan holds the typical of 44.50 within the ODIs and has proved to be essential for India as an opener.