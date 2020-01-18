Watch: Shikhar Dhawan Takes Over Chahal TV, Savagely Trolls Leg-Spinner

Shikhar Dhawan performed a starring position in India’s series-levelling 36-run win over Australia on the Saurashtra Cricket Affiliation Stadium in Rajkot on Friday. Opening the batting with Rohit Sharma, the left-hander smashed 96 off simply 90 balls to set the proper platform for KL Rahul’s assault later within the innings that powered the hosts to 340 for six within the second ODI. Australia had been bowled out for 304 in 49.1 overs as India drew stage at 1-1 within the three-match sequence. Yuzvendra Chahal has been out and in of the enjoying XI in current instances however nonetheless has been a relentless presence all due to his post-match interviews on Chahal TV. Nonetheless, the leg-spinner was lacking from motion on Friday with Dhawan taking up his duties. Not solely did the opener do an ideal job along with his visitor KL Rahul, he additionally got here up with a hilarious cause for Chahal’s absence.

“Aap log soch rahe hoge ki Chahal kahaan hai? Finally, aaj woh apne daant andar karwane gaya hai. Humari itne saalo ke koshish ke baad. Isliye aaj woh dikh nahi rahe aur unke daant bhi nahi dikh rahe (You all must be wondering where Chahal is? Finally, he has gone to fix his teeth after many years of us trying to get him to do that. That is why neither him nor his teeth can be seen),” stated Dhawan, leaving KL Rahul, who was standing subsequent to him, in full splits.

— BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2020

On a extra critical be aware, Dhawan praised Rahul for his good knock regardless of dropping down from one-down to No.5 and requested him about his thought course of.

“It helps that I have been scoring runs in previous series in the last month. I had the confidence and I used my form well. Playing at No.3 or No.5 as an opener is a different challenge but I was ready for it. I wanted to enjoy it. Today it came off and a lot of credit goes to you guys and the start you guys gave and the way Virat (Kohli) kept going on,” stated Man of the Match KL Rahul.

Rahul blasted 80 off simply 52 balls, which included six fours and three sixes. Captain Virat Kohli too performed a positive knock, scoring 78 off 76 balls as India posted an imposing whole on board.

Steve Smith scored a superb 98 and bought assist from Marnus Labuschagne, who scored 46 off 47 balls, however Australia had been all the time behind the eight ball within the run-chase and ultimately fell effectively brief.

Mohammed Shami took three wickets whereas Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets apiece. Jasprit Bumrah took one wicket however was essentially the most economical bowler of the match, giving freely simply 32 runs off his 9.1 overs.

The third and remaining ODI of the sequence might be performed on the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.