Watch | Sidharth Malhotra celebrates birthday with rumored girlfriend Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra ringed in his 34th birthday on Thursday. The actor hosted a birthday bash at his residence with business buddies – Karan Johar, Rakul Preet Singh, Milap Zaveri and naturally his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani.

Followers have been pouring their finest needs for the actor and have additionally been circulating his birthday footage and movies on social media. In one of many movies, we noticed the ‘Ek Villain’ actor reducing his three birthday truffles whereas associates sing a birthday music for him within the background.

Sidharth’s followers have given us a sneak peek into the star-studded birthday celebration. One of many footage reveals Sidharth with cake smudged on his cheeks. One other reveals him posing with associates Rakul Preet Singh and Milap Zaveri. We additionally discover the actor getting clicked with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani.

Sidharth and Kiara have been lately noticed coming back from their vacation. The rumoured couple posted their vacation footage however didn’t pose collectively. Nevertheless, it was fairly a simple guess that the 2 have been collectively on the holiday as we may spot comparable backgrounds within the footage.

Sidharth and Kiara have additionally been noticed innumerable instances hanging out collectively within the metropolis however the couple has by no means come out in open about their relationship.

Previous to Kiara Advani, Sidharth has additionally been rumoured to be relationship Jacqueline Fernandez however his relationship with Alia Bhatt was the longest and the 2 have additionally been open about the identical.

In the meantime, on the work entrance, Sidharth is presently gearing up for his subsequent launch Shershaah. Directed by Vishnuvardhan and bankrolled by Karan Johar, the movie is slated for 2020 launch. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani within the lead roles, the place the actor performs the function of Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra, an Indian Military Officer for which Sidharth can be mentioned to have undergone army coaching for a few months.