Watch: Smith Argues With Umpire For Controversial Call In Boxing Day Test

Steve Smith engaged in a heated alternate with on-field umpire Nigel Llong for making a controversial name throughout the first session on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Check on the Melbourne Cricket Floor on Thursday. After opting to bowl, New Zealand claimed early wickets of Joe Burns and David Warner to spoil Australia’s begin within the second Check of the three-match collection. Former Australia captain Steve Smith then stitched a vital third-wicket partnership with Marnus Labuschagne to assist Australia attain 67/2 in 26 overs at lunch. Nevertheless, Steve Smith didn’t hesitate to specific his anger over a controversial name made by umpire Nigel Llong within the ultimate over earlier than lunch.

On the final ball of the 26th over by Neil Wagner, a short-pitched supply hit Steve Smith on his ribs. Smith didn’t try any shot however tried to steal a single, considering of it as a ‘leg-bye’ alternative. Nevertheless, umpire Llong known as it a ‘useless ball’ and requested the Australian batsman to remain at his finish.

On the finish of the primary session, Smith obtained concerned in an on-field spat with umpire Llong earlier than leaving for the lunch break fuming in disbelief.

The video of Smith’s duel with umpire went viral on Web.

Poor sportsmanship. However we have come to count on that from you Steve. Horrible instance for teenagers. You might be a humiliation to the sport. #NZvAUS #BoxingDayTest #MCG #stevesmith pic.twitter.com/xi0VqVjUF1 — Davidthompson420695000 (@Davidthompson42) December 26, 2019

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne got here in help of Smith, calling Llong’s resolution “wrong”.

“Well the umpire’s wrong. Steve Smith has every right to be angry because the interpretation Nigel Llong is giving at the minute is incorrect,” Warne stated on Fox Cricket.

“The rule is if you evade a short ball and it hits any part of your body you’re allowed to run even if you don’t play a shot,” he defined additional.

“I’m sure someone’s going to have a chat to Nigel Llong in the lunch break because Steve Smith’s livid and rightly so,” Warne added.

Australia received the primary Check in Perth by 296 runs and can look to clinch the three-Check collection in Melbourne with a match to spare. The third and ultimate Check will likely be performed in Sydney from January three to 7, 2020.