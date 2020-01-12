Watch | Smriti Irani says its Deepika Padukone’s right to stand next to people who say ‘Bharat tere tukde honge’

Smriti Irani and Deepika Padukonetwitter

Deepika Padukone’s look on the Jawaharlal Nehru College has created lots of stir in media. Movie fraternity and netizens have come out in assist of the Chhapaak actor. Alternatively, there are some eminent politicians and actors bashing the actor left, proper and heart for lending her assist by standing in solidity with JNU college students.

One of many leaders from an eminent occasion accused Deepika of getting connections with Kanahiya Kumar, whereas some even say it was Deepika’s strategy to promote her movie Chhapaak.

Eminent actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani additionally reacted to actor Deepika Padukone visiting the JNU campus.

Smriti Irani and Deepika Padukonetwitter

The Union minister mentioned, ” I would rather know what her political affiliation is than not know… It’s her right to stand next to people who say Bharat tere tukde honge.”

By this, Smriti referred to Deepika’s assertion that she made in an previous interview, the place she reportedly supported Rahul Gandhi for Prime Minister.

She additional went on to say, “I also think that anybody who has read the news knew where you are going to stand… knew that you are standing with people who celebrate every time a CRPF jawan is killed.”

Your complete fiasco has surfaced in media like wildfire and there are few locations wherein her movie is being boycotted.

Deepika has not commented on this quite she was seen visiting Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to hunt divine blessing from Lord Ganesha.

Chhapaak is directed by Meghna Gulzar and stars Vikrant Massey and Deepika Padukone within the lead position.