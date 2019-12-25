Watch: Soldiers Sing “Jingle Bells” To Ring In Christmas At LoC

Christmas 2019: The troopers could be seen singing “Jingle Bells” music amid snow-capped peaks.

It is a white Christmas for the troopers guarding the borders on the Line of Management in Kashmir. In a video credited to the Indian Military, the troopers could be seen singing “Jingle Bells” music amid the pristine snow-capped peaks on the holy competition at this time.

The troopers gathered at a helipad this morning, the place a Christmas tree and two snowmen offered an ideal setting to ring within the competition. Loud cheers and claps adopted when a person dressed as Santa Claus entered the scene dancing to the music and including the proper heat within the freezing temperature.

Yesterday, the Dwelling Ministry had ordered “immediate” withdrawal of over 7,000 paramilitary troops from Kashmir after a safety assessment. These troops have been despatched to the Kashmir Valley to keep up the legislation and order state of affairs after the Centre scrapped the provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

