[Watch] Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh groove as Usha Uthup croons ‘Senorita’

Those that have a protracted reminiscence would bear in mind a bike advert from early noughties that includes Sourav Ganguly and Hrithik Roshan. In that industrial, the 2 superstars from their respective professions alternate one another’s place and the Indian cricket captain finally ends up dancing on the stage instead of Hrithik.

Dada’s efficiency and his footwork whereas dancing was removed from being as spectacular as it’s with a bat in hand. Nonetheless, folks loved the uncommon second when the Indian cricket captain determined to let go of his inhibitions and shake a leg.

Now, after so a few years, Ganguly determined to do the identical factor, however this time, it wasn’t in a industrial however in a stay occasion and the instigator was not an car firm however his personal former teammate Harbhajan Singh.

The event was the capturing for a particular tv present which featured a number of former members of Ganguly’s group. Usha Uthup, a legendary singer, carried out the well-known music ‘Senorita‘ from the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. All the previous cricketers had been having fun with this efficiency however Bhajji got here ahead and introduced Ganguly to the center of the stage to bounce.

Ganguly and Harbhahan Singh dance as Usha Uthup singsTwitter

As soon as once more, it was clear that Ganguly, although married to a famend classical Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly, is not essentially the most fleet-footed on this artwork. Nonetheless, what he lacked in ability, he made up for along with his sporting angle and joyful disposition.

Each Harbhajan and his former captain grooved to the music as different cricketers cheered them on. Allow us to not overlook that Ganguly is not only a cricket legend but additionally the president of Board of Management for Cricket in India (BCCI). He led the profitable organisation of the first-ever day-night Check in India final 12 months in his hometown of Kolkata.

Harbhajan, who loved an awesome relationship with Ganguly, and who was helped immensely by him in rising as a number one off-spinner, continues to be a fun-loving character within the Indian group.