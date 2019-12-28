Watch Steve Austin Kick Some Ass In New Music Video

Steve Austin is showing the place ever he desires to at this level. He’s a retired professional wrestler, however he’s removed from staying at residence all day with out something to do. He just lately proved that by showing in a music video the place he kicked some ass within the course of.

The Rattlesnake was just lately featured in a music video for Puerto Rican rapper Dangerous Bunny. The track is “Quien tu eres.”

Bunny grew up as an enormous professional wrestling fan. He has thrown in WWE references in his songs earlier than. He actually loves the Angle Period as properly since he grew up watching WWE within the mid-90’s.

You possibly can take a look at the video beneath. Steve Austin has a battle scene at concerning the 4 minute mark. He says “Nobody f*cks with my money” earlier than stomping a mud gap in a number of dangerous guys earlier than strolling it dry. The Rattlesnake even threw in a Stone Chilly Stunner for good measure.