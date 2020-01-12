Watch Steve Austin Turn Down Request To Drink Coffee In His Underwear

Steve Austin has the power to pop in and do a media look if he desires to. Indie wrestler and David Arquette’s finest good friend RJ Metropolis releases a weekly Sunday sequence the place he interviews wrestlers whereas they drink espresso of their underwear. The Rattlesnake was involved in showing with RJ Metropolis, however he wasn’t about espresso or underwear.

RJ Metropolis began off his video with Austin within the flawed approach. He referred to as the WWE Corridor Of Famer “Steven Austin” which isn’t one thing Steve likes to listen to in any respect.

After RJ Metropolis identified the polka dotted underwear he was sporting, he remarked that Steve Austin is extra of a fleece man. That is when Austin delivered a couple of brief traces earlier than strolling off.

“Love the polka dots. Not doing coffee in my underwear. That’s the bottom line. You can see yourself out the front door. I’m gonna go out this way. Don’t mess with my beer. Goodbye. Thank you very much.”

RJ Metropolis has been catching some consideration along with his Twitter and YouTube movies comparable to his “RJ Makes Coffee In His Underwear” sequence. He has additionally been making loads of cities. This was a really brief, but notable look for Steve Austin as a result of he wouldn’t have performed this video if he didn’t need to.

