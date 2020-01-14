Watch Stormzy Make His US TV Debut On Fallon

UK rap hero Stormzy has been within the information these days for his extremely entertaining feud with grime forebear Wiley. However he nonetheless has a brand new album to advertise, so for his US TV debut on The Tonight Present final evening, there was no “Disappointed,” no “Still Disappointed,” no espresso cup.

As a substitute, Stormzy carried out “Crown,” the quasi title observe from his latest Heavy Is The Head LP. Moderately than a gleefully ferocious grime banger, it's a mushy, sluggish, gospel-inflected hip-hop ballad, the form of track Wiley has been giving Stormzy shit for releasing. Honest level: Stormzy is at his greatest when he's tearing into colourful, aggressive grime manufacturing. Nonetheless, a part of the explanation Stormzy has turn out to be such a giant deal is that he's good at doing a whole lot of issues, even plaintive emotional pop crossover strikes. Hell, even his track with Ed Sheeran, the supply of a lot of Wiley's criticism, was one of many solely redeeming components of Sheeran's latest No.6 Collaborations Venture .

Watch Stormzy's “Crown” efficiency under.

Heavy Is The Head is out now by way of # Merky / Atlantic.