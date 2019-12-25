Watch: Student’s Shock Protest While Taking Degree At Jadavpur University

Debosmita Choudhury tore up the Citizenship Modification Act and shouted “Inquilab Zindabad”

After receiving her MA diploma and medal on the Jadavpur College convocation on Tuesday, scholar Debosmita Choudhury requested for a second on the stage, took out a replica of the Citizenship (Modification) Act (CAA) and ripped it into items.

“Hum kagaz nahi dikhayenge (We is not going to present IDs). Inquilab Zindabad,” Debosmita Choudhury, a scholar of Worldwide Relations, declared earlier than selecting up her diploma and strolling off the stage.

The scholar mentioned she selected to “dump” the CAA doc on the podium the place the vice-chancellor, Professional-Vice Chancellor and registrar had been seated, as the brand new legislation made residents show their nationality.

“Let there be no confusion. I am not showing any disrespect to Jadavpur University. I am proud to be awarded this degree at my favourite institution. But, I chose this podium to register my protest against CAA… my friends are on a sit-in near the gate of the convocation venue,” she informed Press Belief of India.

Ms Choudhury mentioned a few of her mates refused to obtain levels from the Vice Chancellor in protest in opposition to the citizenship legislation.

PTI quoted one other scholar, Arkoprobho Das, as saying some 25 of his batchmates didn’t go to the rostrum to gather their levels.

“We wore the convocation gowns, but when our names were called we did not go to the podium. This is our way of protesting,” he mentioned.

Earlier within the day, Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s automotive was surrounded by protesters as he tried to enter the college for the convocation.

Jadavpur College has been among the many centres of protests in Kolkata in opposition to the citizenship legislation, which, for the primary time, makes faith a foundation of citizenship. The CAA facilitates Indian citizenship for non-Muslim immigrants, who’re minorities in neighbouring Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, in the event that they fled non secular persecution in these international locations. These protesting in opposition to the legislation name it unconstitutional as a result of they imagine it discriminates in opposition to Muslims and is subsequently in opposition to secular rules.

Protests have swept via varied cities, particularly school campuses, after violent police motion on college students at Delhi’s Jamia Milia Islamia College and the Aligarh Muslim College in Uttar Pradesh over two weeks in the past.

