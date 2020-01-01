Watch: Sukhoi-30s, Rafale Take To Skies In Air Force’s New Year Video

Air Drive New Yr Video: Sukhoi-30s and Rafale jets are seen taking to skies.

New Delhi:

Summing up a median day within the lifetime of a soldier, the Air Drive has tweeted a video paying tribute to the women and men in uniform the place Sukhoi-30s and Rafale jets are seen taking to skies. Among the many myriad challenges confronted by troopers, braving robust climate circumstances and defying the enemy are simply a few of them, the video exhibits because the Air Drive sends throughout New Yr’s greetings.

“Love for the nation turns fears into passion, enthusiasm to defeat enemies,” the narrator in practically two-minute lengthy clip explains, as visuals play out displaying a typical day within the lifetime of a soldier.

Troopers are seen coaching in robust terrains, flying fighter jets within the clip that sums up how they embody the 5 parts – Earth, Water, Hearth, Air and Ether.

“Vayu Sena ka jawan aadi hai, ant nahi hai (An IAF soldier is the start, not the top),” the narrator concludes, asserting that “defying death is a habit”

The video tweeted final night time has been preferred by over four,000 occasions. “Indian Air Force wishes all a very Happy New Year 2020,” reads the submit.