WATCH: Super Bowl-winning coach Jimmy Johnson elected into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Unbelievable second. Legendary @dallascowboys coach @JimmyJohnson finds out dwell on TV he’s the most recent member of the Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame! pic.twitter.com/GK3jlSlWRz — FOX Sports activities (@FOXSports) January 13, 2020

Jimmy Johnson, who coached the Dallas Cowboys to 2 Tremendous Bowl championships within the 1990s, has been elected to the Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame.

The corridor introduced his choice Sunday evening as a part of a centennial class that was chosen on Wednesday by a particular committee. Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Invoice Cowher was revealed Saturday evening as the opposite coach being inducted.

“The only thing I can think of is all the assistant coaches who worked for me, all the great players who played for me are the reason,” mentioned a teary-eyed Johnson. “I can’t discuss.

“This is so special to me because when you put in the work that we put in, it is nice for those people to appreciate it.”

One among his finest gamers, Corridor of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, could possibly be seen tearing up as he heard the announcement from Inexperienced Bay, the place he was saying the Seahawks-Packers playoff sport.

A profitable faculty coach at Oklahoma State and Miami, the place he gained a nationwide championship in 1987, Johnson was employed in 1989 by new Cowboys proprietor Jerry Jones. His preliminary workforce went 1-15, however Johnson rebuilt the roster — together with buying and selling star operating again Herschel Walker to Minnesota for a slew of draft picks and gamers who had been transformed into draft decisions. That deal is taken into account among the many most one-sided in sports activities historical past, and it netted, amongst others, the draft decide that introduced Emmitt Smith to Dallas.

Johnson left the Cowboys after the back-to-back championships for the 1992 and ’93 seasons in a dispute with Jones. However the roster he constructed, beneath his faculty rival Barry Switzer, gained the 1995 NFL crown, too.

Johnson later coached the Miami Dolphins earlier than changing into a Fox TV analyst.

“Think of all the great players I have coached over the years,” Johnson mentioned. “From me to you: Thank you.”