Watch: “Superman” Virat Kohli Fly To Complete Stunning Catch In 3rd ODI

Virat Kohli, India captain, took a surprising diving catch to do away with a well-set Marnus Labuschagne within the ongoing third One-Day Worldwide (ODI) towards Australia in Bengaluru on Sunday. Virat Kohli, stationed at quick additional cowl, dived full-length to his proper to finish Marnus Labuschagne's keep on the crease. Virat Kohli's good catch ended a 127-run stand between Steve Smith and Labuschagne.

“Watch out! Superman Virat on the ground. This catch from #KingKohli we can totally watch it on loop,” The BCCI tweeted.

Within the match, Steve Smith went onto to attain his ninth ODI century and his first since January 2017.

Earlier, Australia captain Aaron Finch opted to bat within the ODI collection decider on the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

The guests acquired off to poor begin as Mohammed Shami eliminated David Warner within the fourth over.

Then an enormous mix-up between captain Aaron Finch and Steve Smith gave India their second breakthrough.

Each batsmen had been on the striker’s finish and Shreyas Iyer threw the ball to Shami who whipped the bails to ship Finch packing.

Marnus Labuschagne then joined Steve Smith within the center and the duo placed on a stand of over 100 runs.

India captain Virat Kohli pulled off a surprising diving catch to do away with Labuschagne and break the stand.

Australia tried to experiment with their batting order by sending Mitchell Starc as a pinch hitter however the transfer backfired as Starc fell for a duck making an attempt to clear the rope, solely managing to seek out Yuzvendra Chahal within the deep.