Watch Taylor Swift Say “Fuck” In Miss Americana Trailer

The documentary about Taylor Swift, Miss Americana , will debut on the opening evening gala at Sundance Movie Pageant tomorrow, and it'll be in choose theaters and on Netflix on 1 / 31. At present, Swift has shared the movie's official trailer.

Yesterday, she gave an extended interview in regards to the doc that makes it clear that a whole lot of will probably be about her current public political awakening, and the trailer actually emphasizes that. “I feel really good about not being muzzled anymore, and it was my own doing,” she says at one level.

She additionally says “fuck” within the trailer, which is fairly important for somebody that's saved up a squeaky-clean picture for thus lengthy. “It feels fucking superior,” she says at 1: 28. It’s not the primary time we’ve overheard Swift dropping an F-bomb (right here’s one instance) but it surely looks as if a giant step to take action publicly. Embrace the F phrase, Taylor!

The film was directed by Lana Wilson. Watch the trailer under.