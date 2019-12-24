There’s nothing like watching the grasp at work!

As followers know, Taylor Swift dropped her new music Christmas Tree Farm earlier this month, bringing healthful vacation pleasure to the lots. However what some followers could not know is that the Grammy winner wrote and recorded the music with reindeer-like velocity!

On Monday, Tay blessed her followers with an intimate, behind the scenes take a look at the making of her vacation jam, exhibiting her toying with the lyrics, discovering the appropriate chords with producer Jimmy Napes, and recording the observe — all in 24 hours!

