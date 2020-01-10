January 9, 2020 | eight:40pm

A Florida center faculty trainer was arrested after he was captured on video tossing a scholar into the hallway from a classroom, police mentioned.

The trainer, 47-year-old Jeffrey Paffumi, approached the scholar within the Buddy Taylor Center Faculty classroom on Tuesday, then grabbed him from his desk and carried him to the door, video recorded by one other scholar reveals.

Jeffrey Paffumi Flagler County Sheriff’s Workplace

Paffumi then tossed the scholar into the hallway and shoved him, the video reveals.

The coed informed his dad and mom in regards to the alleged abuse, they usually known as police on Wednesday.

Paffumi was arrested and hit with a battery cost.

“The actions of this teacher are not consistent with how we expect our educators to act and behave and it will not be tolerated,” Flagler Faculties Superintendent James Tager mentioned in an announcement.

“We immediately removed Mr. Paffumi from the classroom following the incident and placed him on leave pending an investigation.”