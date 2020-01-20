Watch: Tennis Player Asks Ballkid To Peel Banana, Umpire Tells Him Off

French tennis participant Elliot Benchetrit was informed off by the match umpire after he requested a ballkid to peel a banana. In a video shared by tennis author Alex Theodoridis, a younger ballgirl is seen holding the banana and searching up at match umpire John Blom earlier than giving it to Benchetrit. The Frenchman is then seen engaged in a dialogue with the umpire earlier than attempting to peel it open together with his mouth. He then continues to speak to the umpire earlier than tossing the banana again in his bag.

So that is the second the place Elliot Benchetrit asks the ballkid to peel his banana. I am glad the umpire (John Blom) stepped in and informed him off,” Alex Theodoridis tweeted together with the video.

Tennis nice Martina Navratilova applauded the umpire’s actions on Twitter as nicely. She re-tweeted Theodoridis’ video, writing “What’s next- grapes? #entitlement John did the right thing, that’s for sure.”

What’s next- grapes?#entitlement



John did the suitable factor, that is for certain https://t.co/VuViqZLdrA — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) January 19, 2020

The incident passed off in his qualifier in opposition to Dmitry Popko. Benchetrit was going through some bother in peeling the fruit as his hand was bandaged, information company AFP reported.

Twitter customers have been left angered by the 21-year-old’s behaviour.

“Too pathetic,” a consumer commented.

“Who does he think he is?” wrote one other.

“That video is really useless and it’s not even showing a little part of what happened ! Poor guys , social media take your stupidity to an other level!” Benchetrit tweeted in response to Navratilova.

Benchetrit went on to return again from a set all the way down to beat his opponent Four-6, 6-2, 6-Three. He’s set to tackle Japan’s Yuichi Sugita on Tuesday.