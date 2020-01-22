This can be essentially the most raucous version of “Day Drinking” Seth Meyers has ever carried out! Should be all of the testosterone…

On Tuesday’s Late Night time, the Jonas Brothers dropped by and drank and performed video games and drank and sang and DRANK.

In order to not be outnumbered, Seth enlisted the assistance of his scorching brother Josh Meyers and 30 Rock star Jack McBrayer, who isn’t associated in any respect however whose identify nearly rhymes with theirs for those who’re actually drunk.

Video: Jonas Bros Enlist Their Wives AGAIN For ‘What A Man Gotta Do’

Along with some very silly consuming video games, the bros additionally took on the problem of writing and performing a music in simply 5 minutes given solely a pre-written title drawn from a bucket. The Jonas Brothers bought In Mattress By 9 which they managed to show into an impressively filthy music utilizing the quantity 69. Wager you by no means thought you’d see this again within the purity ring days!

Ch-ch-check out the hilarious video (above)!