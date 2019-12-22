Watch The National’s Matt Berninger rap about long words for a kids TV show

Matt Berninger has appeared in a phase of the Apple TV youngsters present Helpsters, through which the Nationwide frontman performs a rap concerning the pleasure of lengthy phrases.

Learn extra: The Nationwide’s Matt Berninger: “I’m writing so much – I’m like Bradley Cooper in ‘Limitless’”

The clip begins with an introduction to Berninger because the present’s “special guest,” because the singer counts within the present’s fluffy characters to offer him with a beatbox and melody backing.

“I like long words and I like to recite ’em, I like all the pages and pages it takes to write ’em,” Berninger raps.

“I even got a word for the long words in this song: they’re sesquipedalian, and that means long.” Watch the whole healthful scene beneath.

In an interview with NME this week, Berninger – whose debut solo album ‘Serpentine Prison’ was introduced again on October 21 – defined that he’s been writing prodigiously.

“It’s been busy, really prolific, very exciting couple of years,” the singer mentioned. “I’ve been by way of a maximalist writing section. I’m nonetheless writing far more than I ever did.

“I’ve been editing myself less, and I’ve been less insecure both on stage and in my writing too. I’m writing more, but I don’t know if I’m writing better. I don’t know what to do with it all. I guess I’ll have to make more records.”

Berninger additionally confirmed that followers are unlikely to see a brand new album from The Nationwide in 2020. “I don’t think there will be another National record next year,” he advised NME.

“After [2017 album] ‘Sleep Well Beast’, we talked about taking more time to focus on other projects. At the very least, I know that everyone is looking to slow down.”