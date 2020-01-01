Watch The Strokes Debut New Song “Ode To The Mets,” Confirm 2020 Album At Brooklyn NYE Show

Across the time the Strokes introduced a New 12 months's Eve present at Barclays Heart in Brooklyn, their reserving agent Marsha Vlasic confirmed that they had new music on the best way – their first since 2016 's Future Current Previous EP. That present occurred final night time – Comfortable New 12 months! – and Julian Casablancas shaded in just a few extra particulars. It's not simply new music coming, it's a complete new album, their first full-length effort since 2013 's Comedown Machine . And Casablancas confirmed it whereas dismissing the album earlier than that one, 2011 's famously tortured Angles .

Through the encore, a bunch of followers started chanting, “ Angles ! Angles ! Angles ! “Casablancas replied,” I don't bear in mind Angles . What's Angles ? “He then mentioned he didn't need to play a track from Angles and as a substitute steered they kick out a brand new one. He then made official what we’ve all been anticipating, whereas additionally expressing his affection for the bandmates he’s been by means of a lot with:

Yeah, we've obtained a brand new album popping out quickly! 2020, right here we come. The 2010 s, regardless of the fuck they’re referred to as, we took ‘em off. And now we've been unfrozen and we're again. In case you actually love somebody, you'll be frozen with them. You realize what? I don't know what I say typically, and I ramble rather a lot, however I like you guys, and it's an actual honor to share the stage and this night time with you guys.

The band then unveiled a promising new track referred to as “Ode To The Mets.” Simply earlier than that, they'd been joined by opening act and up to date Voidz producer Mac DeMarco to carry out Room On Fireplace – period rarity “Modern Girls & Old Fashion Men” for the primary time since 2003 and solely the seventh time ever. Casablancas introduced, “For a new era, we're gonna be a little more PC: 'Modern Theys & Old Fashioned Thems.'” Throughout the primary set in addition they performed “The Adults Are Talking,” the opposite new track they debuted in 2019.

Try footage of “Ode To The Mets” and the DeMarco-assisted “Modern Girls & Old Fashioned Men” under, the place you too can discover the Strokes' setlist.

