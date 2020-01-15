Watch The Trailer For Glenn Danzig’s Ridiculous Horror Film Verotika

For the previous couple of years, Glenn Danzig has been holding himself busy; the reunited Misfits, his foundational horror-punk band, have been taking part in arenas and headlining festivals. Danzig has additionally had one other venture percolating: A horror film known as Verotika . Danzig himself wrote, directed, and scored Verotika , an anthology movie primarily based on his line of Verotik horror comics. (The identify is a mix of the phrases “violent” and “erotic.”) It seems that Verotika appears to be like precisely as you'd count on Glenn Danzig's directorial debut to look.

Advance phrase on Verotika is… not good. Final 12 months, the movie screened at Chicago's Cinepocalypse Movie Competition, and lots of of those that noticed it described the film as virtually unbelievably dangerous, with a few of them evaluating it to famously horrible cult movies like Plan 9 From Outer Area and The Room .

In the present day, we get to take a look for ourselves. The trailer for Verotika has hit the web, and it is stuffed with quotes from sympathetic viewers and temporary glimpses of attractive demon girls. My favourite half was the cops standing round discussing the reason for demise of a lady who clearly had her face minimize off. Take a look at the trailer under, through Leisure Weekly :

Verotika comes out on VOD 2 / 25. It'll have a troublesome time beating this as the best Danzig-related cinematic second.