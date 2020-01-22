Watch The Trailer For The DJ Screw TV Series All Screwed Up

Houston rap innovator DJ Screw is among the most fascinating cult figures in the complete historical past of rap music. Inside a couple of years, Screw developed his personal sound – a model of rap and R&B slowed all the way down to a psychedelic crawl. He grouped collectively lots of the greatest rappers within the metropolis to kind the all-star Screwed Up Click on. He cranked out a wild variety of mixtapes, serving to to create his metropolis’s distinctive rap sound with out discovering any nationwide viewers in any way. After which he died of a codeine overdose in 2000, when he was simply 29. Individuals are nonetheless enjoying round along with his sound now. He deserves to be handled as a legend.

The main points are (possibly appropriately) murky proper now, however it seems that Screw will get one thing just like the legend remedy this 12 months. Screw is the topic of a brand new biographical TV collection referred to as All Screwed Up ,, which can inform the story of his life. The Houston Chronicle stories that the comparatively unknown actor Rosha Washington will play Screw. Houston natives Shannan E. Johnson and Isaac “Chill” Yowman wrote the collection, and Yowman directed it. The chief producers embrace Screwed Up Click on legend Lil Keke and Future’s Little one’s Michelle Williams.

From the appears to be like of the trailer, All Screwed Up appears to be a reasonably commonplace rap-biopic kind of deal, which is form of a disgrace. (It could've been cool in the event that they took the identical form of formal dangers as Screw himself did.) It seems that there might be a complete lot of stuff about intra-Houston North / South beef. Test it out beneath, through the Chronicle .

Proper now, there's no information on when the present will hit any of the streaming companies.