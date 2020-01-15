Watch the uneasy first trailer for ‘Inside No.9’ season 5

The trailer for Inside No.9 season 5 has been launched by the BBC – test it out beneath.

A 30-second “first look” at Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton’s upcoming anthology sequence was shared by the BBC Press Workplace earlier this night (January 15).

Specializing in a spinning roulette wheel, the uneasy clip intersperses fast photographs of varied figures and places.

“Unfortunately, she was a flexitarian vegan cannibal,” says one character. As soon as the roulette ball lands on quantity 9 on the finish of the clip, a voiceover states: “All bets are off.”

🐰 9⃣ Right here it’s. Your first take a look at the brand new sequence of #InsideNo9 pic.twitter.com/d96PorR1mG — BBC Press Workplace (@bbcpress) January 15, 2020

Although additional particulars haven’t but been shared, the brand new trailer reveals that Maxine Peake and Jenna Coleman can be among the many visitor stars featured in season 5.

Author and co-creator Reece Shearsmith confirmed that writing for Inside No.9‘s fifth instalment had been accomplished again in January 2019.

“Deep breath,” he captioned a picture of a completed script on Twitter. “Here we go again. Series 5.”

Talking beforehand of what followers may count on from the following season, Steve Pemberton defined: “Our aim for the series as a whole is for people to think, ‘My God, I have never seen anything like that’.”

The fourth run of the BBC Two present hit screens over two years in the past, on January 2, 2018. Within the following October, it returned for a particular Halloween episode which was hailed as “incredible” by followers.

Inside No. 9 season one aired again in 2014.