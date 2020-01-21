Watch The Weeknd get bloody in the new cinematic ‘Blinding Lights’ video

The Weeknd has shared one other hedonistic video for his new single ‘Blinding Lights’.

The clip, which is directed by Anton Tammi, exhibits the singer coated in blood in the beginning of the video earlier than we see him joyride via Las Vegas.

Alongside the way in which he’s serenaded by a lady earlier than getting right into a struggle with two bouncers. You possibly can view the video under.

It follows on from final month’s ‘Heartless’ video, additionally directed by Tammi, which noticed The Weeknd and his producer Metro Boomin at struggle with their visions as they celebration and parade round Vegas, earlier than shutting down Caesars Palace.

Each singles got here out in November and had been the primary new materials since his shock 2018 EP ‘My Dear Melancholy’ and final full studio album ‘Starboy’ from 2016. A brand new full size is predicted within the first half of 2020.

In a four-star evaluation of ‘Heartless’, NME praised Metro Boomin’s manufacturing for “bringing earth-shattering bass and a few of his greatest beats to the celebration as, in Tesfaye’s phrases, he “turns this ho right into a moshpit” – a transparent suggestion that The Weeknd expects you to rage to your coronary heart’s content material at his subsequent reside present. Put your tissues away, individuals.”

In the meantime, it was lately revealed that The Weeknd wasn’t initially meant to star in Uncut Gems as a pop star who will get right into a struggle with protagonist Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler).

In a video interview with NME, Josh and Benny Safdie ran via the opposite artists they had been contemplating for the position earlier than they established an “awesome” friendship with the Canadian singer and altered tack.