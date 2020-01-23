Watch The Weeknd’s Bloody, Theatrical Kimmel Performance

Uncut Gems star the Weeknd hasn’t introduced any plans to launch a brand new album anytime quickly. However the Weeknd does have two new singles, certainly one of which hit # 1 again within the pre-Roddy Ricch period. When he's been selling these two songs on late-night exhibits, the Weeknd has been creating wild, formidable setpieces, just like the Colbert efficiency that he spent wandering round within the catacombs underneath the Ed Sullivan Theater. Final night time, the Weeknd was on Kimmel , and he gave one other one which’ll keep on with you.

The Weeknd was on Kimmel to sing “Blinding Lights,” the one which didn't hit # 1. This time round, when the digital camera zoomed in on him, he had blood trickling down his face, a large black eye, and a bandage throughout his nostril. (It's presumably all make-up, although it's at the least conceivable that the Weeknd acquired himself right into a Howard Ratner state of affairs earlier than the taping.) The Weeknd wore a crimson dinner jacket and black gloves, and the digital camera swooped round him in almost-hallucinatory methods. When the lights got here up on the finish of the digital camera, we acquired the bizarre reveal that he'd been standing on rose petals the entire time.

I like this! Kimmel and the Weeknd didn't give any context for the efficiency, so you possibly can sort of make up your personal backstory. Possibly it's a continuation of the music video! Test it out beneath.

“Blinding Lights” is out now on the streaming providers. Uncut Gems is an effective film.