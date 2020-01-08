Watch The Young Bucks Throw Superkick Party At NBA Game

AEW is coming to Memphis this week for Dynamite. They’ve introduced many legends who they may pay tribute to. They nonetheless must get into the native market and promote the present.

The Younger Bucks confirmed up on the Memphis Grizzlies sport tonight and as you possibly can see, issues escalated shortly. The Jacksons threw some Superkicks and everybody had fun.

The corporate put out a video of the incident whereas asking “Would this be considered a foul?” We don’t know a lot concerning the guidelines of basketball right here at Ringside Information, however we’re guessing kicking your opponent within the face throughout a basketball sport is a foul.

Hopefully, it will assist deliver in additional followers to the dynamite taping this week. Dave Meltzer reported one of many predominant the explanation why All Elite Wrestling booked native legends in Memphis was to herald extra followers as a consequence of struggling ticket gross sales.