Watch this amazing young Slipknot fan air drumming to ‘Psychosocial’

A younger Slipknot fan has gone viral after displaying off his wonderful air drumming expertise at a current UK present.

A clip of the five-year-old, who has been recognized as Caleb H, seen waving his arms to ‘Psychosocial’ has been considered nearly six million instances and retweeted over 72,000 instances.

His expertise, which you’ll view beneath, had been additionally hailed by Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg who shared the clip and declared: “My MAN.”

The sticksman later reached out to SJC Drums to attempt to get Caleb a brand new snare drum.

My MAN 🤘🏻🥁🤘🏻🥁🤘🏻 https://t.co/i5SzPTnsRd — Jay Weinberg (@jayweinbergdrum) January 18, 2020

He’s bought a shiny future in drumming! Hold fostering his love for the instrument. Hey @SJCdrums, how about we hook up this younger shredder Caleb with a brand new snare drum? 🤘🏻🥁 https://t.co/kaPGDvQ2cC — Jay Weinberg (@jayweinbergdrum) January 19, 2020

The band are presently touring within the UK in help of their sixth studio album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’, which was launched again in August.

Slipknot will play a sold-out present at The O2 in London on Saturday (January 25), and the band have introduced that an ‘Iowa Whiskey’ pop-up store will function all weekend to have fun the tour reaching the capital.

The pop-up might be situated at The Provender Constructing in Camden Market, and might be open from 12pm-6pm on Saturday and 12pm-5pm on Sunday (January 26).

Slipknot band members might be current on the Saturday between 12pm and 3pm to signal bottles of the band’s endorsed ‘No. 9’ whisky. Restricted inventory of the drink might be that can be purchased on the pop-up, whereas the shop may also inventory unique band merchandise and 12 x 12 print vinyl bundles.

You may see the remaining UK tour dates of Slipknot’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ tour beneath.

January



22 – Motorpoint Enviornment, Cardiff



24 – Enviornment Birmingham, Birmingham



25 – The O2 Enviornment, London

Final week, Slipknot’s Sid Wilson was noticed having fun with a pre-gig cup of tea in a Manchester pub forward of the band’s present within the metropolis.

