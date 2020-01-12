Watch Tool perform tribute to Neil Peart during San Diego concert

Software carried out a dwell tribute to Rush drummer Neil Peart throughout a current live performance in San Diego.

The visionary stickman handed away on Tuesday (January 7) after quietly battling mind most cancers for the previous three years, as confirmed by Elliott Mintz, a spokesperson for the Peart household.

Peart’s Rush bandmates, singer/bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson, shared a press release on Friday (January 10), calling Peart their “friend, soul brother and bandmate over 45 years,” and mentioned that he had been “incredibly brave” in his battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive type of mind most cancers.

1000’s of tributes have poured in for the person many think about to be one of many best drummers to ever choose up a pair of sticks, together with from steel giants Software.

The band’s drummer, Danny Carey, hopped behind the package on the Viejas Area in San Diego, California, and carried out a Rush-tinged solo after an image of Carey and Peart graced a display screen on the again of the stage.

Software additionally performed a partial cowl of Rush’s ‘A Passage To Bangkok’, whereas the present’s walk-out music on the finish of the set was the Canadian band’s ‘2112’ album.

Watch Danny Carey’s tribute beneath:

In 2015, Carey and Peart joined The Police drummer Stewart Copeland for one among his ‘Super Grove’ jam classes.

In the meantime, Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins have shared shifting tributes to Neil Peart.

“Today, the world lost a true giant in the history of rock and roll,” Grohl mentioned in a press release launched on social media. “An inspiration to millions with an unmistakable sound who spawned generations of musicians – like myself – to pick up two sticks and chase a dream. A kind, thoughtful, brilliant man who ruled our radios and turntables not only with his drumming, but also his beautiful words.”

Metallica additionally shared a dwell cowl of Rush‘s ‘Tom Sawyer’ in honour of Peart.