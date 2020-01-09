Watch: Two Tigers Clash Over Territory In Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: Within the clip, the 2 animals are seen sizing one another up earlier than exchanging blows (file)

New Delhi:

In Madhya Pradesh’s Kanha Tiger Reserve, two tigers have been seen slugging it out over territorial domination. The video of the conflict has gone viral on social media.

The tigers — recognized as T-67 and M-Three — are sometimes seen wandering within the Kisli and Sarhi zones of the reserve. Their paths crossed on Thursday, and a battle ensued.

Within the clip, the 2 animals are seen sizing one another up earlier than exchanging blows with their huge claws. A number of vacationers watch the struggle from a protected distance.

This comes month after a brawl between two tigers was caught on digicam at Rajasthan’s Ranthambore Nationwide Park. Two tigers – T57 and T58– have been seen locked in a ferocious struggle. The tigers have been preventing over a tigress, Noor.

That’s how a struggle between #tigers appears like. Brutal and violent. They’re territorial animals & defend their sphere. Right here two brothers from #Ranthambore are preventing as forwarded. (T57, T58). pic.twitter.com/wehHWgIIHC — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 16, 2019

The video of the struggle confirmed one of many tigers sneaking up behind the opposite and beginning the struggle. The tigress Noor might be seen working away at the start of the video.