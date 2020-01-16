GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.
X
The press convention forward of UFC 246 takes place at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Saturday card will likely be headlined with a battle between Colorado’s personal Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Conor McGregor.
-
Jackson Wink MMA Academy to offer fans “travel workouts”
Jackson Wink MMA Academy, the storied blended martial arts gymnasium that has educated UFC gentle heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones, will starting providing blended martial arts followers an opportunity to journey to the American Southwest and prepare like its fighters.
-
Kamaru Usman batters Colby Covington, Alexander Volkanovski claims title at UFC 245
Kamaru Usman despatched a bloodied, bleary Colby Covington spiraling to the bottom for the second time. Usman then leaped on him and went to work on Covington’s badly injured face, battering his dazed opponent with hammer fists till the referee mercifully intervened.
-
-
Add Comment