WATCH: Ugly brawl breaks out at end of Kansas-Kansas State game, KU’s Silvio De Sousa grabs stool

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Third-ranked Kansas and Kansas State ended their bitter showdown Tuesday night time with a wild melee behind the basket that included punches, shoving and at the very least one participant choosing up a stool, moments after the Jayhawks tried to dribble out the time on their 81-59 victory at Allen Fieldhouse.

FIGHT IN KANSAS-KANSAS STATE GAME. pic.twitter.com/x14JnBItKk — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) January 22, 2020

Silvio De Sousa was stripped by the Wildcats’ DaJuan Gordon close to midcourt and Gordon tried to go in for a layup. The Jayhawks’ massive man recovered and blocked his shot, sending Gordon to the ground, then stood over him barking. That triggered benches to empty and punches to be thrown in what amounted to a rugby scrum. At one level, De Souza picked up a stool and held it above his head, trying like he was about to swing it at a Kansas State participant earlier than assistant coach Jerrance Howard grabbed it from him.

It took each teaching staffs and safety to separate thUgly e groups. Then, including to the weird end, each groups had been summoned again from the locker rooms by the officers and one-tenth of a second was placed on the clock as Kansas State shot free throws to a refrain of boos from the few thousand followers who had been nonetheless within the enviornment.

Christian Braun scored a career-high 20 factors, Devon Dotson added 18 and Udoka Azubuike completed with 10 factors and 14 rebounds for Kansas, which beat the Wildcats for the 14th straight time at Allen Fieldhouse.

Holy smokes. Right here’s one other angle of the KU-Kansas State brawl that simply broke out. Wow. pic.twitter.com/Mqm7Lbv4tX — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) January 22, 2020