Watch: Umpire Comes Up With A Funny Gesture On Rashid Khan’s LBW Appeal

Adelaide Strikers defeated Melbourne Renegades by 18 runs in a Huge Bash League sport in Melbourne on Sunday. Within the match, a hilarious incident happened within the 17th over of the Renegades’ run chase. Rashid Khan bowled a googly that hit Beau Webster on the pads and the Strikers appealed for an LBW. The on-field umpire Greg Davidson began to boost his finger however modified his thoughts halfway and began scratching his nostril. Rashid Khan began to rejoice the wicket alongside along with his teammates however Davidson quickly confirmed that the batsman isn’t out.

Huge Bash League’s official Twitter deal with posted a video of the incident. “Greg Davidson with a bit of an itchy schnoz at Marvel Stadium #nosegate #BBL09,” the caption of the video learn.

Greg Davidson with a little bit of an itchy schnoz at Marvel Stadium #nosegate #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/m3M772Atox — KFC Huge Bash League (@BBL) December 29, 2019

Rashid’s teammate Cameron White instructed the commentators that the correct resolution was made finally.

“Good decision if he changed it. That’s all we want, the right outcome,” Cameron White stated.

Within the match, the guests gained the toss and opted to bat on the Marvel stadium.

Opening batsman Philip Salt and skipper Alex Carey have been the celebrities with the bat for Adelaide Strikers as they posted a aggressive complete of 155 for six of their quota of 20 overs.

For Melbourne Renegades, Kane Richardson picked up 4 wickets whereas Cameron Boyce completed with figures of two for 18.

Within the chase, the Renegades misplaced their first wicket within the fourth over. Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh placed on a 50-run stand for the second wicket however Rashid Khan cleaned up Marsh for 16.

With the ball, other than Rashid Khan, Wes Agar and Cameron Valente additionally picked up a few wickets to assist the Strikers preserve their unbeaten run within the match intact.