Watch: US Shares Video Of Iraqis “Dancing” After Iran Commander Killed

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo didn’t present a supply for the video or supply any particulars.

Washington:

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo posted a video on Twitter Thursday he mentioned confirmed Iraqis “dancing in the street” after america killed prime Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

“Iraqis – Iraqis – dancing in the street for freedom; thankful that General Soleimani is no more,” Pompeo wrote, alongside footage of scores of individuals operating alongside a highway and waving what seemed to be Iraqi flags and different banners.

US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of the Iran Revolutionary Guards commander, who died Friday “in a decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad,” the Pentagon mentioned.

“General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region,” the Division of Protection mentioned in an announcement.

“General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more.”

Iraqis – Iraqis – dancing on the street for freedom; grateful that Common Soleimani is not any extra. pic.twitter.com/huFcae3ap4 — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January three, 2020

Pompeo didn’t present a supply for the video or supply any particulars about the place the photographs had been filmed.

The strike at Baghdad’s worldwide airport additionally killed the deputy chief of Iraq’s highly effective Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary drive.

A professional-Iran mob this week laid siege to the US embassy following lethal American air strikes on a hardline Hashed faction.

The US had known as the strikes in response to a rocket assault days earlier that killed an American contractor working in Iraq.

The Pentagon mentioned Soleimani had orchestrated assaults on coalition bases in Iraq over the previous months, together with on December 27, the day the contractor was killed.

“General Soleimani also approved the attacks on the US Embassy in Baghdad that took place this week,” it mentioned.

(Apart from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)