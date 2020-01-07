Watch: Virat Kohli Imitates Harbhajan Singh’s Bowling Action In Indore

Virat Kohli, who’s main India within the ongoing Twenty20 Worldwide sequence in opposition to Sri Lanka, left the followers in suits of laughter with a bowling motion forward of the second T20I in Indore on Tuesday. India gained the toss and invited Sri Lanka to bat on the Holkar stadium in Indore. In the course of the warm-up session, Virat Kohli was seen mimicking veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh’s bowling motion. After finishing the motion, the India skipper walked as much as Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan and greeted them on subject.

#ViratKohli imitating Harbhajan Singh’s bowling motion#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/5QSkRYwlaG — aratrick mondal (@crlmaratrick) January 7, 2020

Within the match, each the groups opted for a similar taking part in XI that they’d named in Guwahati.

Sri Lanka, after being put into bat, have been off to a very good begin, scoring runs at a quick tempo.

After successful the toss, Virat Kohli mentioned that his bowlers will look to benefit from the motion within the first-half.

“Pretty good wicket to bat, but in the first half, there could be some swing and nip around. It’s a brilliant batting track,” Virat Kohli had mentioned on the toss.

Washington Sundar supplied the primary breakthrough for India as he dismissed Avishka Fernando within the fifth over.

Navdeep Saini cleaned up Danushka Gunathilaka within the eighth over.

With the primary T20I washed out, a win for both facet will make sure that they won’t lose the sequence.

The third and closing T20I will likely be performed in Pune on Friday.