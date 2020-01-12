Watch Will Smith rap his entire career history in just 150 seconds with Jimmy Fallon

Will Smith stopped by The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week to advertise his newest film, Unhealthy Boys for Life.

Throughout his go to to the favored chat present Smith teamed up with host Jimmy Fallon to rap a enjoyable and complete historical past of his spectacular profession in simply 150 seconds.

From his humble beginnings in Philadelphia to his breakthrough position in The Contemporary Prince of Bel-Air (“I used to be rappin’ simply to make bus fare/ Then I moved in with my auntie and uncle in Bel-Air“), Smith took viewers by a few of his greatest motion pictures, together with Unhealthy Boys, Independence Day and Males in Black.

Not simply taking a look at his profession, Smith and Fallon cowl components of the rapper/actor’s private life, together with his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith (“‘97 married Jada, and he or she nonetheless set it off/ Any questions? You and she will be able to have a Crimson Desk Speak“) in addition to fatherhood (“Cuz Trey is the Ace, Jaden’s a drive/ Willow got here and informed ya ‘whip your hair forwards and backwards‘”).

Additionally dancing the ‘Carlton’ and displaying off a number of different strikes, the pair then received into Smith’s common Instagram and YouTube content material, just like the time he bungee-jumped out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon.

Watch the video of Smith and Fallon under:

In the meantime, DJ Khaled has revealed the total particulars of his soundtrack album for the forthcoming Unhealthy Boys sequel Unhealthy Boys For Life.

Khaled’s album is out on January 17, the identical day because the film, with the total tracklisting and quite a few video previews shared by way of the tremendous producer’s Instagram final week (January eight).

The document will characteristic visitor spots from the likes of Meek Mill, Quavo, The Black Eyed Peas and Rick Ross, in addition to Jaden Smith, son of the film’s star Will Smith.