WATCH | Woman officials gets into scuffle with rowdy BJP workers at pro-CAA rally in MP, get assaulted

January 20, 2020
Protesters harass Rajgarh district collector, deputy







The district collector of Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh and her deputy on Sunday, January 19, took on the pro-Citizenship Modification Act protesters from the Bharatiya Janata Get together (BJP) in Biaora city after they defied the prohibitory orders. 

In a video that has gone viral on social media, collector Nidhi Nivedita might be seen slapping a person and extra collector Priya Verma taking up some males from the group. Verma informed PTI on Sunday evening that some males from the group misbehaved along with her and Nivedita. 

The rally was organised regardless of repeated requests to the BJP to name it off. “Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC are in place in the district. While we were doing our duty, a crowd came from the other side and misbehaved with us,” Verma informed PTI. 

She has denied that the police resorted to cane cost to disperse the group and stated that they solely took on the boys after a person pulled her hair from the again whereas one other kicked her within the waist. “All that (she taking on some men) happened after it. Despite our requests to the protesters to sit down, they did not pay any heed,” she stated. 

Verma added that they’ve lodged a grievance towards the boys. “One of them has been identified as Singh while another is yet to be identified, but we have his picture,” she stated.

Madhya Pradesh

Nonetheless, the BJP hit out on the two bureaucrats and claimed ‘Hitlerism’ wouldn’t be tolerated in Madhya Pradesh. Reacting to the incident, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated it was the “black letter day” in democracy.

“Collector madam, which law book you have read empowers you to beat up and drag citizens protesting peacefully,” Chouhan stated in a tweet.

He additional tweeted that the Congress-led authorities ought to hear it clear and loud that “Hitlerism with people of MP would not be tolerated at any cost”.

