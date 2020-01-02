Watch: Yuvraj Singh Impressed With Saiyami Kher’s “Front Foot” Drive

Yuvraj Singh, who turned 38 on December 12, 2019, was impressed by Bollywood actress Saiyami Kher’s batting expertise. On Thursday, Saiyami Kher tweeted a video of herself the place she may be seen enjoying “front foot” drives. “2020 on the front foot,” Saiyami Kher captioned the video on Twitter. Quickly after the actress posted the video, Yuvraj Singh was fast to understand her shot choice. “Shot buddy,” Yuvraj Singh replied to Saiyami’s tweet.

Shot buddy ! — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 2, 2020

On Wednesday, the previous India all-rounder took to Twitter to want his followers “happy new decade” with a heartwarming message.

“A Very Happy New Decade to everyone, may this new year bring along with it lotsa love brotherhood, peace, happiness and good health in all our lives. Let us inspire others to be the better version of themeselves and be the change we wish to see #HappyNew2020,” Yuvraj tweeted.

After saying his retirement from worldwide cricket in 2019, the 38-year-old featured within the T10 league held in Dubai in November final yr.

Yuvraj, who was the captain of Maratha Arabians, had a beneath common event as he might solely handle 44 runs from 4 innings. Nevertheless, he ended up lifting the trophy as his facet gained the event after beating Deccan Gladiators within the ultimate.

With the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia later this yr, Yuvraj feels that younger all-rounder Shivam Dube, who made his debut towards Bangladesh in November, is usually a “good option” for India within the marquee occasion.

“Let’s see what combination we get. I liked the fact that they included Shivam Dube. He is a good option because he a left-hander, who can bowl also, because Hardik (Pandya) has fitness concerns,” Yuvraj had mentioned.

(With PTI inputs)