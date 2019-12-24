Watchdog FATF Blacklisting May Affect Pak’s Capital Inflows: IMF Report

Pakistan submitted a report comprising solutions to 22 inquiries to the FATF on December 6 (File Photograph)

The potential blacklisting of Pakistan by the Paris-based Monetary Motion Process Pressure (FATF) might have implications for capital inflows to the nation, based on a report launched by the Worldwide Financial Fund or IMF.

The FATF, a worldwide watchdog for terror financing, that saved Pakistan on the Gray Listing for an prolonged interval until February 2020, had warned in October that Islamabad could be placed on the ‘Black Listing’ if it didn’t adjust to the remaining 22 factors in an inventory of 27 questions.

Pakistan submitted a report comprising solutions to 22 inquiries to the FATF on December 6.

“A potential blacklisting by FATF could result in a freeze of capital flows and lower investment to Pakistan,” mentioned the IMF in its staff-level report that was finalised in the course of the go to of the Worldwide Financial Fund (IMF) workforce to Pakistan.

The IMF programme continues to face important dangers, each from home and exterior components, the report added.

Potential exterior dangers embrace blacklisting by the FATF that might end in a freeze of capital flows to Pakistan, sluggish progress in refinancing/re-profiling loans from main bilateral collectors, and rising headwinds from a weaker international financial backdrop, the report mentioned.

The IMF report mentioned that Pakistan continues to be included within the FATF’s checklist of jurisdictions with critical AML/CFT deficiencies.

The Asia-Pacific Group on cash laundering additionally mentioned Pakistan’s Mutual Analysis Report, noting that present efforts had been inconsistent with the extent of dangers and larger effectiveness must be demonstrated.

Because of a delay in finishing the 27-point motion plan, the IMF has additionally, accordingly, adjusted a programme situation to finish the work from October 2019 to June 2020.

However Pakistan has to indicate a considerable degree of effectiveness to the IMF by finish of March 2020 that ought to be in keeping with FATF Fast Consequence 9 on terrorism financing investigations and Fast Consequence 10 on focused monetary sanctions, based on the IMF.

Whereas discussing the home threat, the report famous that pushback on coverage initiatives was anticipated from the vested curiosity teams and the dearth of majority by the ruling celebration within the higher home might also have an effect on the approval of latest laws.

The resistance to reform from vested curiosity teams might undermine the programme’s fiscal consolidation technique and put debt sustainability in danger.

“[The] failure to fulfill programme targets might jeopardise the provision of exterior financing, cautioned the IMF.

The report additionally disclosed important improve in electrical energy costs from subsequent month, along with re-introduction of debt servicing surcharge in energy payments on account of round debt-related recent borrowings.

The report admits that the standard of fiscal changes underneath the IMF programme was not excessive within the first quarter (July-September).

The IMF workers flagged the dangers stemming from the composition of fiscal adjustment and cautioned that fiscal consolidation have to be achieved on the again of high-quality measures to make sure the sustainability of the adjustment.