Watchdog launches online crackdown on illegal Botox adverts targeting teenagers on Facebook 

By Sean Poulter Shopper Affairs Editor For The Day by day Mail

Revealed: 17:02 EST, 9 January 2020 | Up to date: 17:39 EST, 9 January 2020

A crackdown on magnificence clinics selling Botox injections illegally on social media has been launched by promoting and well being watchdogs.

Salons, many using untrained magnificence technicians, use platforms equivalent to Instagram and Fb to focus on younger girls – with some even wooing prospects by that includes celebrities equivalent to Kim Kardashian in advertisements with out permission.

It’s unlawful to promote prescription-only medicines, equivalent to Botox, to the general public.

A warning has been issued to greater than 130,000 companies within the magnificence trade to stop them selling botox and lip fillers on Fb. The Committee of Promoting Apply (CAP) and Medicines and Healthcare merchandise Regulatory Company (MHRA) will use new monitoring expertise to flag up the unlawful social media adverts for removing

The Committee of Promoting Apply (CAP) and Medicines and Healthcare merchandise Regulatory Company (MHRA) have now issued a warning to greater than 130,000 companies within the magnificence trade – and can use new monitoring expertise to flag up the unlawful social media adverts for removing.

The enforcement discover, which covers paid-for and non-paid-for advertisements and posts by so-called influencers, tells companies to evaluation content material and make speedy adjustments. CAP director Shahriar Coupal mentioned: ‘This is an example of how CAP is exploring proactive ways of ensuring ads stick to the rules.’

In 2017 the Mail revealed how salons have been utilizing social media to promote Botox and lip fillers to 17-year-olds for simply £59 a go.